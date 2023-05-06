ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,636,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,895 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $134,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHX. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

ChampionX Price Performance

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHX opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

