Chain (XCN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.51 Million

Chain (XCN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Chain has a total market capitalization of $55.13 million and $6.51 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. The official website for Chain is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

