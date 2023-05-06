CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.15.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

CF stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.67. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. CF Industries's revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in CF Industries by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 94,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 50,747 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

