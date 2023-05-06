Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Oppenheimer

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday, April 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
