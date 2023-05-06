Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Oppenheimer

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday, April 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cellectar Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

