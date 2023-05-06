CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Achieves $60.82 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $60.82 million and $17.70 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00026050 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019037 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017853 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,624.28 or 0.99987419 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07687945 USD and is up 6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $16,285,445.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

