Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Cedar Fair has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.5% annually over the last three years. Cedar Fair has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cedar Fair to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

NYSE FUN opened at $40.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $52.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.57. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $365.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 115.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FUN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.