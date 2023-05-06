CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for CCL Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Cormark also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.63 billion.

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from CCL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.