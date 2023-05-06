CCL Industries (CCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.84 per share for the quarter.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.63 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from CCL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

