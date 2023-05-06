Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0560 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $615.77 million and $13.75 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,693,087,118 coins and its circulating supply is 10,992,498,578 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,691,879,441 with 10,991,363,259 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05848056 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $14,004,378.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

