Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,271.19%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Carvana Stock Up 24.4 %

CVNA stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 79,373,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,094,225. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 944.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $2,088,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Carvana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.