Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,271.19%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Carvana Stock Up 24.4 %
CVNA stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 79,373,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,094,225. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.