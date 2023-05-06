Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 331.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 140.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

