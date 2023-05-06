Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,491 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Carrier Global worth $53,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,985,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,395,000 after purchasing an additional 558,801 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARR stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

