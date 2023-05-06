Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.08.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $83.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 29,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

