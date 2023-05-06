Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB raised their target price on Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$52.00.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Price Performance

CPX opened at C$45.55 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$40.06 and a 12-month high of C$51.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.30.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$929.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 4.316568 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.14 per share, with a total value of C$123,420.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital Power

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.