Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,744.91

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,744.91 ($59.28) and traded as high as GBX 4,745 ($59.28). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 4,670 ($58.35), with a volume of 44,417 shares.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,615.38 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,741.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,866.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jean Matterson acquired 1,500 shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,885 ($61.03) per share, with a total value of £73,275 ($91,547.98). 7.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

