Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CFPZF. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canfor to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday.

Canfor Price Performance

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. Canfor has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

About Canfor

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

