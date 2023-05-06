Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.664 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 39.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $57.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $69.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

