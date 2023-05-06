Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 823 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 404,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $68.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.