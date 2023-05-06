Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,201 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $213.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.11 and its 200 day moving average is $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

