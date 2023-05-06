Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 27,383 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $22,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

