Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 182,878 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,878 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $25,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

