Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,322 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $39,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $198.34 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.