Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 41,012 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after purchasing an additional 425,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,816,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average is $106.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

