Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 27,946 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $34,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

