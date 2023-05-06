Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,877 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $381.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

