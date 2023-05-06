Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,461 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,021,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,169,000 after purchasing an additional 74,815 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 418.2% during the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,140,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,838,000 after acquiring an additional 920,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.61, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

