Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

