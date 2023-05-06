Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $32.84 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,072 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $32,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,476,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,119,000 after buying an additional 93,481 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 824,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,412,000 after buying an additional 169,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,441 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 650,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.49.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

