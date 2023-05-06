Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $29.47 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $198.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.70 and its 200-day moving average is $200.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

