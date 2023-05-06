Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $71,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,233. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $292.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

