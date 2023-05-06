Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,278 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $34,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,388 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,125 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $73.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

