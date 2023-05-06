Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 27,946 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $34,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.65 and a 200 day moving average of $153.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.