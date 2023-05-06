California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Sells $56,790.00 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading

