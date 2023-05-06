California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,101 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,101 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $204,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after buying an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,112,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,896,000 after acquiring an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $183.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.35 and a 200 day moving average of $172.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

