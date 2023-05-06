California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 117,710 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,398,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,710 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.68% of Consolidated Edison worth $228,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after acquiring an additional 367,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,655,000 after acquiring an additional 294,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after acquiring an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12,211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after acquiring an additional 256,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $99.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

