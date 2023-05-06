California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 111,430 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,204,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,430 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.65% of Kimberly-Clark worth $299,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $145.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.89. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

