California Public Employees Retirement System Has $286.79 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,346 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.67% of Motorola Solutions worth $286,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MSI opened at $281.56 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $295.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 744.78% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

