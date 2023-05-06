California Public Employees Retirement System Has $248.24 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of The Cigna Group worth $248,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Cigna Group Stock Up 7.0 %

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $260.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.10 and a 200 day moving average of $297.40. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

