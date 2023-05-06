California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,083,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $234,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE PLD opened at $127.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.