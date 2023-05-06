California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $259,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $327.02 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.76 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,119,302 shares of company stock valued at $31,114,171. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

