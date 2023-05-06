California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,394,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,590 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.61% of Kroger worth $195,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 12,613.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,152 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 160.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,463 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $71,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

