California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,271,831 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.42% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $210,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 86.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

