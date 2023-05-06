Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BYGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.18. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,645,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,023,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $1,124,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,645,601 shares in the company, valued at $291,023,568.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,745,601 shares in the company, valued at $214,827,042.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 159,567 shares of company stock worth $3,426,524 in the last three months. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 238,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.