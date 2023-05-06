Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.18. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,645,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,023,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $1,124,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,645,601 shares in the company, valued at $291,023,568.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,745,601 shares in the company, valued at $214,827,042.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 159,567 shares of company stock worth $3,426,524 in the last three months. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 238,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.