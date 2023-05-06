Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Andrew D. Mclindon Purchases 1,000 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Mclindon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,081 shares in the company, valued at $559,790.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Business First Bancshares Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $14.11 on Friday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a market cap of $357.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.
Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
About Business First Bancshares
Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.
Read More
