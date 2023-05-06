Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Andrew D. Mclindon Purchases 1,000 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Mclindon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,081 shares in the company, valued at $559,790.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $14.11 on Friday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a market cap of $357.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 306,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 52,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $2,056,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. 30.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

