Bunge (NYSE:BG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.81. Bunge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00- EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.22.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 990,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,676. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $186,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after purchasing an additional 536,078 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $36,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

