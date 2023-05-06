Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bunge also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $11.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.22.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after buying an additional 249,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,143,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,405,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,061,000 after buying an additional 138,563 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.