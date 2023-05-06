Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bunge also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $11.00 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.22.
Shares of Bunge stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after buying an additional 249,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,143,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,405,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,061,000 after buying an additional 138,563 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
