Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 109,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.94. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $118.99.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

