Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of BKE stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.36 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 167.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after buying an additional 655,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 576,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 559,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 97.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 283.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

Featured Stories

