BTIG Research Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. FBN Securities decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average of $127.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

