BTIG Research Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $27.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. MKM Partners cut DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Up 15.3 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $24.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,748,520 shares of company stock worth $33,718,171. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in DraftKings by 14.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.